Sanjay Raut on Ajit Pawar and his wife not named in chargesheet says, it clearly means BJP misused ED and CBI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Ajit Pawar and his wife not named in the chargesheet in MSC bank scam case said that it clearly means maeans Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) misused Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Ruat further said, you started an investigation, harrassed the Pawar family and their relatives and raided their premises. Now you don't find anything against them to name them in the chargesheet. It's clear that ED and CBI were misused in this case too.

ED has submitted a chargesheet in the case, in which it has named a company linked to former Maharashtra Deputy Chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and his wife, while Pawar and his wife have not been named in the chargesheet.

ED had attached properties including land, building and machinery of Jarandeshwar Cooperative Sugar Mill worth Rs 65 crore in July 2021 in this case. The matter is listed for hearing on April 19.

The seizure was made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of 2002, as part of an investigation into the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam.



