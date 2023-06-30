Sanjay Raut on Devendra Fadnavis claims on 2019 events, says your experiment failed and backfired

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' experiment in 2019 to establish a BJP-led government with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar failed and backfired, said Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said people did not take Fadnavis seriously after his early morning oath as Chief Minister with Ajit Pawar as his deputy on November 23, 2019, a coalition government that last for just over three days.

In an interview with a news outlet, Fadnavis asserted that Sharad Pawar, the president of the NCP, had first agreed to form a government with the BJP in 2019, but then changed his mind and engaged in double-dealing.

If Sharad Pawar has done anything then it’s okay. There is nothing new in it. You experimented and it failed and backfired. That’s the bottom line. Forget about the double game. He (Sharad Pawar) subsequently formed a government (with united Shiv Sena and Congress) and Uddhav Thackeray became the CM and Pawar saheb backed it completely. This is a fact, Raut said.

The Rajya Sabha MP claimed the current government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in which Fadnavis is deputy CM, will not last long. His government will go for sure after the SC judgement (on 2022 political crisis in Maharashtra and disqualification pleas), Raut said.