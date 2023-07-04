Sanjay Raut on UCC debate says, let the draft come nobody is opposing law

Amid the nation-wide discussion about the Uniform Civil Code's (UCC) implementation, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said there is no objection to the law but first we need to look at the draft.

Let the draft come nobody is opposing the law there were discussions on the draft of UCC (in the meeting of Uddhav Thackeray faction), Sanjay Raut said.

He had earlier on June 2 stated that they would make a statement after the draught is turned in. The draft of the proposed UCC is yet to be put in the public domain. It is neither with you (media) nor with us. Let the draft be completed, and then we will comment, he told ANI.

Law Commission had on June 14 reopened its exercise on the UCC by soliciting views and ideas from the public and recognised religious organisations within 30 days about the proposal that has been on the ruling BJP's agenda for a long.

On June 27, PM Modi, while batting for the UCC in Bhopal said that the country cannot run on two laws and that Uniform Civil Code was part of the Constitution.

