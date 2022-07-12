Sanjay Raut post sensational Tweet after argument with Shiv Sena MPs in meeting

After revolting from Shiv Sena, the rebels has been criticizing the policies of the Shiv Sena party chief and the statements made by Sanjay Raut. While defending Shiv Sena, Sanjay Raut is spreading rebel MLAs. In the meeting held with the party chief of Shiv Sena MPs yesterday, there was a discussion that the MPs had a heated argument with Raut. After that, now Sanjay Raut has made a sensational tweet.

Sanjay Raut tweeted this morning, in this Tweet he posted a picture of himself with Balasaheb Thackeray's photo, in a tweet he wrote "Now everyone is in danger from everyone" he also tagged Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray and Priyanka Gandhi in it.

Meanwhile, Draupadi Murmu from the BJP and Yashwant Sinha from the Opposition have been declared candidates for the presidency. Therefore, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut wanted Yashwant Sinha to be the support of Shiv Sena MPs in this election. However, in the meeting held on Matoshri, it is being said that many Shiv Sena MPs have expressed their support for BJP's Draupadi Murmu. It was also learned that Sanjay Raut was upset over the MP's role.