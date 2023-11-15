Sanjay Raut predicts victory for Uddhav and Sharad Pawar in 2024 election

Sanjay Raut, the spokesperson for Shiv Sena (UBT), asserted that in the upcoming 2024 elections, the faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar will demonstrate superiority over the faction led by Ajit Pawar, despite occasional joint appearances in the present.

I know Sharad Pawar very well. In the future, only two streams of politics will exist in Maharashtra. They are Sharad Pawar and Balasaheb Thackeray. While Sharad Pawar is battling several odds at the moment, Balasheb's legacy is being taken ahead by Uddhav Thackeray. These will be the only two leaders who shall emerge victorious in Maharashtra in future, said Raut.

Loyalty is what matters in the politics. If one is not loyal, not devoted, then there is no meaning to it in such a walk of life. To be loyal to the party that taught Maharashtra to be a proud Marathi is like being loyal to Maharashtra. Hence, there shouldn't be any place in the state politics to those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra, Raut said.



