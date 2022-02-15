Sanjay Raut Press conference: Mumbai Police asks citizens to use alternative route ahead of Raut press conference

The only issue currently under discussion in the state is the Sanjay Raut Press Conference. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is all set to respond to the actions of BJP and ED. Sanjay Raut will hold a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan at 4 pm today. Before this press conference, the political atmosphere in Mumbai has become tight. However, the Mumbai Police has set up a camp in the Shiv Sena Bhavan area with tight security. This political event is also expected to strain traffic in Mumbai. Shiv Sainiks and other political parties and journalists are likely to gather in the Shiv Sena Bhavan area in Dadar in the afternoon. Therefore, special precautions are already being taken by the traffic police to avoid traffic jams. Mumbai Police has appealed not to crowd in this area.

Mumbai Police on Tuesday tweeted,"We request citizens to avoid commuting via Kotwal Garden - Gadkari Junction - Rajbadhe Chowk between 14:00 to 18:00 pm since slow traffic is expected. Citizens of Mumbai are requested to use alternative route for the time period mentioned. #TrafficUpdateMumbai32172. Such an appeal has been made to the citizens by the police. Therefore, the atmosphere at this press conference seems to have been tightened at once. Security systems in Mumbai are also on alert mode.

As this press conference will be held at Shiv Sena Bhavan, preparations are in full swing at this place. Seats have been arranged for journalists inside Shiv Sena Bhavan. A grand stage has been erected outside the Sena Bhavan. LED screens have also been installed. Besides, posters have been put up outside the Sena Bhavan saying that it will not bow down. Sanjay Raut has clarified that this will be a press conference of Shiv Sena. Raut has also said that Shiv Sena will speak and the country will listen.