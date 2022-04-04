Sanjay Raut reacts over Raj Thackeray & Nitin Gadkari's meeting

BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's meeting with MNS president Raj Thackeray has sparked discussions on the BJP-MNS alliance. Sanjay Raut has reacted to the news. 'Such meetings happen, we also meet many people, many people come and meet us. There is no politics behind every visit and we don't have to talk about it. There is not much to say about the BJP-MNS alliance in the politics of Maharashtra and the country. Raat gayi .. baat gayi, 'said Raut on the meeting of both the leaders.

Sanjay Raut has also commented on the possibility of MNS-BJP alliance and the upcoming municipal elections in the state. We will fight and win all the Municipal Corporations including Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Sambhajinagar, Kalyan-Dombivali. Shiv Sena will also win in Mumbai Municipal Corporation. No matter how many disgruntled souls come together, we will win the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. These conspiracies will not make any difference, 'said Raut.

