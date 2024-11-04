Sanjay Raut Reacts to Manoj Jarange's Withdrawal Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

In the backdrop of ongoing discussions about reservation in Maharashtra, Manoj Jarange Patil, a leader of the Maratha reservation movement, has decided to withdraw from the upcoming 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Jarange emphasized that without a clear list of ally candidates, it is impossible to contest and win elections based solely on caste. He urged his community members to withdraw their candidacies, stating, "We will not field candidates; let’s focus on bringing down the opposition instead."

Previously, Jarange had outlined which constituencies he intended to contest and targeted candidates from certain regions. However, his recent decision marks a significant shift in strategy and has elicited reactions from various political leaders, including Sanjay Raut from the Shiv Sena.

Speaking to the media, Sanjay Raut asserted that the Shiv Sena would contest elections in over 90 constituencies as part of the Mahavikas Aghadi alliance. He dismissed the notion of a particular formula for electoral success. Raut mentioned that the campaign for the Assembly elections has kicked off vigorously, hinting at impactful announcements to come, stating, “An atom bomb will explode on the 23rd.” He criticized the idea of grand promises without substance, questioning the implications behind such statements.

Also Read: Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla Transferred Ahead of Polls After Opposition's Phone Tapping Allegations

Raut acknowledged Jarange’s ongoing struggle in Maharashtra, which he believes is aimed at the development and upliftment of his community. He noted the sacrifices Jarange has made for his cause and highlighted the solidarity of the community behind him. Raut characterized Jarange's struggle as social rather than political, asserting that it is a movement for societal change. He expressed respect for Jarange's decision regarding the elections, stating that the Shiv Sena will always support his efforts.

Meanwhile, during a recent meeting, Jarange discussed strategies concerning constituencies where Maratha, Muslim, and Dalit candidates could be fielded, focusing on 25 specific areas. By the end of the meeting, the goal was to finalize candidates for 14 constituencies, although the list of ally candidates had not yet been released as of 9 AM. Jarange underscored the importance of community support, stating that no election could be fought solely on the basis of community affiliation. He encouraged potential candidates to seek written assurances from those they wish to support, indicating that the current political environment demands collective efforts rather than individual aspirations.