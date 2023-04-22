Sanjay Raut responds to Ajit Pawar's desire for Chief Minister position

Sanjay Raut, a leader of the Shiv Sena Thackeray faction, recently visited Jalgaon and spoke on various issues in the state during a press conference. During the event, Raut responded to Ajit Pawar's statement on the Chief Minister position made on Friday, and indirectly criticized Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister, without explicitly mentioning his name.

During a recent press conference, Sanjay Raut commented on Ajit Pawar's potential to become the Chief Minister. Raut acknowledged Pawar's extensive experience in politics, having served as a minister for many years and as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state four times. Although Raut did not mention Eknath Shinde by name, he implied that some people become Chief Ministers without having the necessary qualifications. Raut stated that there are many individuals who aspire to hold the position of Chief Minister.

Sanjay Raut responded to Ajit Pawar's desire to become the Chief Minister, stating that if it is meant to be in one's destiny, it will happen. Raut extended his best wishes to Pawar, who has expressed his aspiration for the position on multiple occasions.

During an interview with the media at Pune District Cooperative Bank, Ajit Pawar expressed his strong desire to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. In fact, he stated unequivocally that he would like to hold the position 100 per cent.

When asked if the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) would claim the position of chief minister in next year's Maharashtra Assembly polls, he responded, “Why 2024, we are ready to stake a claim for the CM position now also.” However, he did not provide any further explanation about his statement.