Sanjay Raut responds to MLA Shahaji Bapu Patil's criticism

Now that the Shinde government has been formed in the state, all the MLAs who have joined the Eknath Shinde faction have started expressing their displeasure over Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Sanjay Shirsat from Sanjay Rathore and Shambhuraje alleged that they left Shiv Sena because of Sanjay Raut. Sangoli MLA Shahaji Bapu Patil also strongly criticized Sanjay Raut and said that Raut is not Shiv Sena's spokesperson but Pawar's spokesperson. In a press conference today, Sanjay Raut responded to the criticism of Shahaji Bapu Patil.

"Where was Shahaji Bapu Patil before? He has now joined Shiv Sena. Do I appreciate Sharad Pawar too? Modi says that he has entered politics by holding Sharad Pawar's finger. So will you call Modi like that? MLA Kailas Gorantyal has said how many boxes there are ", said Sanjay Raut.

Sangol's Shiv Sena MLA Shahaji Bapu Patil criticized Sanjay Raut on a news channel stating that "Sanjay Raut gets up every morning and talks nonsense. He sets fire. Lock him first. When we leave the house, we get tension in the head in the morning. Let's go there. If you are the spokesperson of Shiv Sena, talk about Uddhav Saheb. Otherwise, let us talk about our Saheb ", Shahaji Bapu had said.

