Sanjay Raut says everything is fine after meeting Sonia and Rahul over Savarkar remark

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and said everything is fine, signalling an end to the row over V D Savarkar.

The Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena was upset over Rahul Gandhi's strident attack of Savarkar, a revolutionary leader revered in Maharashtra, leading to friction in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition with the Congress and NCP in the state.

Met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Many important issues were discussed. Everything is fine. There is nothing to worry, Raut said on Twitter. Raut had spoken with Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday after the intervention by Pawar.

The opposition is united in Maharashtra as well as in the country, Raut said to questions about opposition unity in Maharashtra. Raut said he had raised the Savarkar issue in his talks with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and MVA partners are on the same page on this matter.

MVA alliance is intact. If anyone thinks the MVA will break apart, they are wrong, Raut said. Gandhi is learnt to have assured Raut he would avoid any critical reference to Savarkar.

Pawar raised the issue during a meeting of opposition leaders convened by Kharge on Monday and made it clear that targeting Savarkar would not help the MVA.

श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी और श्री राहुल गांधी जी से आज मुलाकात हुई. कई अहम मुद्दों पर विस्तार से चर्चा भी हुई. सभी कुछ ठीक है. चिंता की कोई बात नहीं है. — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) March 29, 2023