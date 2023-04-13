Sanjay Raut says future of Ajit Pawar is bright with NCP and he might not join BJP

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut Raut said that the future of Ajit Pawar is bright with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and he might not join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ajit Pawar is a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress party. I don't think he will do such things and go with them BJP, said Raut. Sanjay Raut further mentioned that discussions will be held with Ajit Pawar and Nana Patole in the upcoming days.

NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar is a guardian and we are with them. Yesterday I and Uddhav Thackeray had discussions with Sharad Pawar on many issues. Our connection is like fevicol no one can separate it. There is no confusion in it, he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut welcomed the meeting of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

We as Oppositions leaders are together. I welcome Nitish Kumar and Tejasvi Yadav's move to meet Congress Rahul Gandhi and Kharge. It is a positive step towards togetherness, all opposition will come together and fight, he said.

Ajit Pawar on Wednesday slammed Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole stating that his comments lead to differences in Maha Vikas Aghadoi.

Many a time, Nana Patole says things that lead to differences in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. If he has any objection, then instead of going to the media, he should raise it with Jayant Patil or Uddhav Thackeray.