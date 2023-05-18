Sanjay Raut says, shifting Kiren Rijiju out of law ministry victory of judiciary system

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed the central government has taken note of the judiciary's resentment to Kiren Rijiju and hence he has been moved out of the Union law ministry.

This is a victory of the judicial system, the Rajya Sabha member told reporters. In a sudden development, Rijiju was moved out of the law ministry and replaced by Arjun Ram Meghwal on May 18. Rijiju was named as law minister on July 7, 2021.

Reacting to the development, Raut claimed there is no one in the Narendra Modi government capable of handling the law portfolio independently. He alleged that Rijiju tried to meddle in the judiciary's functioning and even insulted Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and many others.

As law minister, Rijiju had been the most vocal in the government in criticising the collegium system of appointing Supreme Court and high court judges and described it as being alien to the Constitution. His recent remarks on some retired judges being part of an anti-India gang had evoked strong reactions.