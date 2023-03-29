Sanjay Raut says, we give utmost priority to unity of Opposition

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that we will definitely attend the opposition meeting today and will participate in the protest as well. We give utmost priority to the unity of Opposition. The opposition is united in Maharashtra and also in the country.

We have already had discussions (with Congress) two days ago, regarding our internal issues. We did not attend the meeting at Kharge ji's residence but the opposition is united in Maharashtra and also in the country, said Raut.

Earlier said that Veer Savarkar was revolutionary and he should not be insulted.On Rahul Gandhi's remark, Raut said, Veer Savarkar was a revolutionary, freedom fighter, social reformer. We have always respected Veer Savarkar. He should not be insulted.

He also added, We have spoken to Mallikarjun Kharge and we'll speak to Rahul Gandhi on this matter. Raut's reaction came after Rahul Gandhi's My name is not Savarkar and Gandhis never offers an apology remark.

#WATCH | We will definitely attend the opposition meeting today and will participate in the protest as well. We give utmost priority to the unity of Opposition. The opposition is united in Maharashtra and also in the country: Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray faction pic.twitter.com/e9LCpceYmU — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023