Sanjay Raut seeks EC intervention following Amit Shah's free Ram Temple darshan proposal in MP

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for blatantly misusing the name of Lord Ram for poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh and asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to initiate action.

I have heard and read the statement of Amit Shah and BJP leaders saying during the election campaigning of Madhya Pradesh that if a BJP government is formed in Madhya Pradesh, then people of Madhya Pradesh will be able to seek the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla free of cost. Lord Ram Lalla is of the whole country and world. Does this mean that if you lose in Madhya Pradesh, then you will stop the people of Madhya Pradesh from seeking darshan as they have not voted for them or charge them? What kind of politics is going on in our country? The Election Commission should take action on this.

The Ram Mandir took centre stage in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh in the public rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Guna district on Monday with the BJP leader slamming the Congress party for hindering the construction of the temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. Addressing a public rally in Guna’s Raghogarh, Amit Shah promised that the BJP would bear the cost for the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla if its government is formed in Madhya Pradesh. You make the government of the BJP on December 3, the BJP Madhya Pradesh government will help you seek the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla free of cost, Amit Shah said.