Sanjay Raut sent to ED custody till 8th August in Patra Chawl land case

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday was sent to ED custody till 8th August in connection with a money laundering case in the Patra Chawl land case.

ED has arrested in connection with a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act pertaining to the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl scam.

As per the probe agency, Raut and his family members are the direct beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime. However, Raut's counsel Ashok Mundargi said that all the allegations levelled against his client were baseless and vague.

On his part, Raut has termed the entire matter as vendetta politics by the Centre.