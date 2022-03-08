Sanjay Raut: Shiv Sena on the radar of Central Investigation Agency

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut held a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan, Dadar today. The entire state's attention is focused on today's press conference of Sanjay Raut at Shiv Sena Bhavan. Sanjay Raut is likely to make a significant revelation through this press conference. Now, every man in Maharashtra is watching what sensational revelations will be made from today's press conference of Shiv Sena.

Raut had also said that the Central Investigation Agency was working at the behest of the Centre. Against the backdrop of all these developments, the political developments including the press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan will be important today.

Wherever there are Shiv Sena branches and activists, raids are being carried out. Sanjay Raut has asked why only certain people are being targeted in Maharashtra and Bengal. Sanjay Raut has alleged that the raids in Maharashtra are aimed at overthrowing the government.

"So far, we have given a list of 50 people to ED and IT with proof, but no action has been taken," said MP Sanjay Raut.

Earlier, Raut had held a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan on February 15 at 4 pm and made serious allegations against the BJP and other central bodies. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was Sanjay Raut's main target at the press conference. After Sanjay Raut's press conference, Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav was raided by the Income Tax Department. The raid lasted for about four days.

Shiv Sena on the radar of Central Investigation Agency

In the last few days, it seems that the activities of the Central Investigation Agency have been going on in the state. In this, many big leaders in the Mahavikas Aghadi government are in radar. Similarly, the Central Investigation Agency is also keeping an eye on the party leaders in the Mahavikas Aghadi government and many BJP leaders are making statements indicating that action will be taken against many big leaders of NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress in the next few days.

