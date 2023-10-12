Sanjay Raut slams Chhagan Bhujbal for his comments on Sharad Pawar wanting to join hands with BJP

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut slammed Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Chhagan Bhujbal for his statement that Sharad Pawar wanted to go with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after making his daughter Supriya Sule the party's president.

In May of this year, Sharad Pawar resigned from the position of NCP president but later withdrew his resignation. According to Chhagan Bhujbal, Pawar took this step to pave the way for Supriya Sule to assume the party's presidency. Raut stated that Chhagan Bhujbal and other NCP leaders aligned with the BJP out of fear of central investigation agencies.

Why do you trust such people? They are cowards who joined the BJP due to fear of CBI and ED, Raut told reporters in Mumbai. Chhagan Bhujbal stabbed Sharad Pawar in the back and ran away. These are the number one cowards. A film should be made about them, and it should be titled Coward Number One, Raut added.

Raut alleged that Bhujbal was attempting to mislead the people of Maharashtra. Previously, Ajit Pawar faction leader and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal had claimed that it was decided at Sharad Pawar's house to join the BJP-led alliance under the leadership of Supriya Sule.