Sanjay Raut slams Devendra Fadnavis over handling of Nagpur flood situation

Nagpur, a city in the Indian state of Maharashtra, witnessed a heartbreaking episode as torrential rains unleashed chaos and flooding, claiming the lives of four individuals. The relentless downpour occurred within a span of just a few hours, leading to widespread devastation and a swift rescue operation. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut criticized Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP for their handling of the situation.

Sanjay Raut stated that the flood in Nagpur is a natural disaster. Numerous houses and bungalows have been submerged. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis portrays himself as Nagpur's son. Despite the chaos in Nagpur, he was busy with seeking darshan of Ganapati with the country's Home Minister.

When Fadnavis faced criticism, he departed for Nagpur. We were told that we couldn't manage Mumbai. However, we managed it very effectively, Raut said. He also mentioned that those who attempted to meet Devendra Fadnavis were pushed yesterday, and this unfortunate incident was witnessed by Maharashtra yesterday.

“ Nagpur was submerged in hours of rain. Where is development? Where were Nagpur's sons? Even if it is a natural disaster, the government has failed to take subsequent measures. Fadnavis criticizes the Shiv Sena and Mumbai. But do they have the right now? They ran away," Raut said.