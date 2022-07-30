Sanjay Raut slams Koshyari's statement, demands his resignation

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said that the contribution of Rajasthani-Gujarati communities in the development of Mumbai and Thane and especially in making Mumbai the financial capital of the country is remarkable. Meanwhile, he made a statement to the effect that if Gujarati and Rajasthani people left Mumbai, no one would call this city a financial capital. Meanwhile, a new controversy has erupted over his statement.



MP Sanjay Raut has targeted Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over this and has also asked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde some questions. "The Chief Minister Shinde should at least protest the Governor. This is an insult to the hardworking people of Marathi," said Raut. He has also tweeted a video of the Governor's statement.



"In short, Maharashtra and Marathi people are beggars. Even Morarji Desai did not insult 105 Marathi martyrs like this. Chief Minister Shinde...are you listening? That your Maharashtra is different.. If you have any self-respect left, first ask for the Governor's resignation.. How much will you bend before Delhi ?,” he has tweeted. Now stand up Marathas stand up..