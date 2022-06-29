Sanjay Raut takes dig at governor's decision over floor test

Taking a dig at the governor's decision over the floor test, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said "The speed at which the governor has called for the floor test is faster than the Rafale jets bought by PM Nodi."

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "The Governor was waiting for this moment only. SC has said you can come to court. This is unlawful and Governor is disobeying laws". He also mentioned that the MVA will move the Supreme Court against the floor test directive. Taking to Twitter, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut commented, "Taking the case of suspension of 16 MLAs. The court gives the MLAs till July 11 to present their case as they have been given two days less time. And convening the sessions of the State Legislative Assembly in one day is not only unjust but also a mockery of the Indian Constitution."The rebel camp are likely to leave Guwahati at 1 pm. Reportedly, 71 rooms are booked at Taj convention in Goa. SpiceJet aircraft has been hired and the flight is expected to leave Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport for Goa's Dabolim airport at around 3 pm, as per PTI. They are likely to arrive in Mumbai tomorrow ahead of the floor test.