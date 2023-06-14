Sanjay Raut targets Centre over arrest of Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe against Tamil Nadu Power Minister Senthil Balaji said We keep sending complaints against their (BJP) people, with evidence. When will the probe against them start?. I sent complaint against three ministers of Maharashtra to ED, on money laundering, I have not even received a reply why there are no raids against them?.

After 18 hours of interrogation, ED the arrested Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji on Wednesday. But the Minister, according to sources, fell unconscious after his arrest and is currently admitted at a hospital in Omarandur Estate, Chennai.

The marathon interrogation took place at the Minister's official residence here on Tuesday, amid simultaneous raids at his home and office. Although the central probe agency is yet to issue an official release stating the reason of Balaji's arrest, it is believed that it was connection with a money laundering case related to a job racket when he was Minister in the former AIADMK government led by late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa during 2011-15.