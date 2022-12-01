Sanjay Raut targets Maha govt says there is competition between this govt and ministers to insult Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj?

For the past few days, the statements made by some leaders of the ruling BJP and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari regarding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the state are being seen to be heavily discussed. On the other hand Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, while speaking at an event on Wednesday, created a controversy when he compared Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's rebellion to Shivaji Maharaj's escape from Agra.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said there is a competition between this government and its ministers and governors to insult Shiv Raya and Maharashtra. If you are doing this competition, the people of Maharashtra and the country have not closed their eyes. Shiv Sena MP Uddhav Thackeray said that soon those who insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will get a befitting reply Sanjay Raut has warned.

Sanjay Raut said Mangal Prabhat Lodha is the minister of Maharashtra tourism, at least he should know the history of Shivaji Maharaj. Tourists come to see the forts built by the Shivaji, at the same time Chhatrapati's visit to Agra was compared to a party, a traitor to the state. He alleged that this means you are trying to make Chhatrapati himself dishonest.

Also BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi decided to apologize, now again a minister insulted Chhatrapati. Originally did this Khoke govt organize a competition to insult Chhatrapati? Has he been rewarded by Delhi? Who will insult Chhatrapati? It looks like a competition, whoever wakes up and insult Chhattarpati everyday. Those who left on the issue of self-respect, Hindutva then the issult of Chhatrapati is not an insult to Maharashtra, an insult to Hindutva? Sanjay Raut has also said that if Chhatrapati's escape from Agra is compared to rebellion of dishonest people, he will get an answer soon.