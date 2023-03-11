Sanjay Raut terms ED questioning of his colleague Sadanand Kadam is political move

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut termed the questioning of his colleague Sadanand Kadam as political move. Kadam had worked hard to make Uddhav Thackeray's public rally in Khed success, but the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) arrested him.

The government is going beyond dictatorship. Power comes and goes, but everyone will be accounted for. Sadanand Kadam's questioning is a political move.

ED arrested Sadanand Kadam, the business partner of Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab in connection with the alleged money laundering and involvement in the construction of an illegal resort in Dapoli in Ratnagiri district.

The ED earlier conducted a search at his residence and issued him a summon to appear before the agency. Kadam reached the ED office in the afternoon. In February this year, Kadam challenged the Income Tax department after it had provisionally attached Sai Resort under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act (PBPTA) in December 2022.

People close to Kadam said he has recently undergone surgery for his shoulder ailment and the doctor prescribed him complete rest till March 24. But on Friday ED officials summoned him for questioning.