Sanjay Raut To Address Press At 4 pm after Ajit Pawar joins Eknath Shinde govt

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut will hold a press conference at 4 pm on Sunday and is likely to address the shocking Ajit Pawar-Sharad Pawar breakup and the former’s induction in Maharashtra government.Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar joined the Maharashtra government today. Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. He will share the post with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis.

Ajit Pawar on Wednesday while speaking at the party event in Mumbai had said, "I was never interested in working as Leader of Opposition but accepted the role on demand of the party MLAs. Assign me any post in the party organisation and I will do complete justice to whatever responsibility given to me."Sanjay Raut on Saturday said Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar is undeterred by the split in his party and can start afresh.