Sanjay Raut to be arrested soon after Sanjay Pandey? BJP leader indicates

MUMBAI - Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey was arrested by the ED last night in connection with the National Stock Exchange phone tapping case. After this action, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj indicate this in a Tweet. After the arrest of Pandey, he tweeted that his campaign was over. After that, one Sanjay went to jail, now the other will go soon, Mohit Kamboj has warned about the arrest of Sanjay Raut.

In the past, Mohit Kamboj had taken an aggressive stand against Nawab Malik and Sanjay Raut. It was also claimed that Nawab Malik will be arrested. Within a few months, Nawab Malik was arrested. After that, Mohit Kamboj had predicted that the brass of a senior IPS officer would be exposed. Then former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey was in trouble.

After the action against Mohit Kamboj, Kamboj had predicted that today's date will be your 30th on June 1. After that, the Mahavikas Aghadi government collapsed within a month.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is also currently being investigated by the ED. At the same time, after the arrest of Sanjay Pandey, one Sanjay went to jail, and now the other will also go to jail, the contention has sparked arguments in the political circle.

Meanwhile, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Stock Exchange phone tapping case. Former National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO Chitra Ramakrishna was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 14. After that, Sanjay Pandey was arrested.