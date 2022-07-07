Sanjay Raut to stay in Nashik for three days amid Shiv Sena crisis

After two Shiv Sena MLAs from Nashik district split and joined Eknath Shinde's group, now Shiv Sena leader MP Sanjay Raut will come to Nashik tonight for damage control and will stay in Nashik for three days. Meanwhile, NCP leader and former Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has also arrived in Nashik. He will address a meeting of the NCP on Saturday.

Former Agriculture Minister MLA Dada Bhuse and MLA Suhas Kayande from Nashik have joined the revolt by Eknath Shinde. These are the only two Shiv Sena MLAs in the district. After this incident, there is unrest among Shiv Sainiks in the district and Sanjay Raut will come to Nashik to control damage and maintain party unity. On behalf of Shiv Sena, he said that he will have personal discussions with the workers.



