Sanjay Raut Urges Government To Share Number of Soldiers Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Over Past Decade

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut urged the central government on Tuesday to disclose the number of casualties suffered by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir over the past decade. Speaking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha member voiced apprehensions about the worsening situation in the region since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019.

Raut said, "Maximum soldiers have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir during the tenure of this government. Since the formation of this government ten years ago, particularly after the abrogation of Article 370, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has been deteriorating."

These comments come in the wake of a recent fatal attack in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, where five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, lost their lives and several others were injured in an ambush by heavily armed terrorists targeting a patrolling party.

Pointing out the continued assaults in the Union Territory, Raut raised concerns about the accountability measures in place to prevent such incidents.