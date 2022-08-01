Sanjay Raut will not be accepted by any other party except NCP: Kesarkar

Deepak Kesarkar on Monday said that "It is good that Uddhav Thackeray has started meeting now. Raut has fought a great battle for them. So it is a pleasure to meet their families. Action was also taken against other people earlier. Action was also taken against Bhavna Gawli, Yamini Jadhav, Anandrao Adsul but did not go to meet them. Everyone had to deal with the action on themselves."

Deepak Kesarkar said that if Sanjay Raut is innocent, he will present the evidence before the court. "Also my struggle was for peace in Konkan. Love for Aditya Thackeray. Sanjay Raut should stay there. Don't make it a political issue. This action has been taken after a period of several days after the action against Pravin Raut. If they are innocent, they should prove it. Shiv Sena who cheated BJP" Kesarkar said.

"Meanwhile, the audio clip which went viral 2 days ago. The woman was pressured to change her statement to the ED. Tampering with evidence is a crime in ED cases. The people of Patachali are not getting their rightful housing. The poor cannot be taken for granted like this. Big builders of the state are in jail under charges. No action was taken against anyone. We did not make any demand to take action against Sanjay Raut. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's visit to Delhi was about cabinet expansion" he added.