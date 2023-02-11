Sanjay Raut writes letter to Fadnavis requesting probe into murder of journalist Shashikant Warishe

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut wrote letter to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis requesting a probe into the murder of journalist Shashikant Warishe in Ratnagiri.

In a rally on 4 Feb, you said refinery will take place in Nanar, will see who stops it. Next day, Warishe was killed. Is it coincidence?, asks Sanjay Raut.

Warishe (48) was mowed down by an SUV allegedly driven by land dealer Pandharinath Amberkar on Monday. He died in hospital the next day. Marathi journalist, Shashikant Warishe was killed in a road accident, hours after his against the proposed Nanar refinery in Ratnagiri was published following the arrest of an office-bearer of a group backing the refinery was arrested.

