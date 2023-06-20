Sanjay Shirsat claims Maha NCP president Jayant Patil on verge of joining BJP

Shiv Sena spokesperson, the ruling party On Tuesday, Sanjay Shirsat claimed Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Jayant Patil is on the verge of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Reacting to Shirsat's claim, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto said ruling alliance partners Shiv Sena and the BJP were just playing mind games as all was not well between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

Shirsat also mocked former state finance minister Patil, saying his breaking down after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar announced his resignation in early May was nothing but a drama.

Earlier in the day, NCP leaders and workers observed gaddar din (traitor's day) in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra to mark the first anniversary of the rebellion by a section of Shiv Sena MLAs led by Shinde, who later took over as Chief Minister.

Jayant Patil became emotional the day NCP president Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the top party post (Pawar later withdrew the resignation). It was just a drama. Jayant Patil is on the verge of joining the BJP. The NCP should not teach us (about loyalty). The party (NCP) is an outcome of betrayal, said Shirsat.