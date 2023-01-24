Sanpada resident cheated of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of getting an educational loan of Rs 35 lakh

Sanpada police have filed a complaint against a man for allegedly defrauding a Sanpada resident of Rs 10 lakh under the guise of obtaining a Rs 35 lakh educational loan. However, after taking the money, the person started giving vague reasons and did not get a loan.

The accused has been named Akshay Pawar, and he is now in the Pune police jail for another cheating case, according to his family.

The complainant, Anand Gaikwad of Sanpada, was looking for a Rs 35 lakh educational loan to send his two children to Germany and Canada. He met Pawar in March 2022 through one of his relatives. Pawar, according to the police, showed his identity card, stating that he worked as a sales officer at a public sector bank in Mumbai. The complainant had trust in him. Pawar assured Gaikwad that he would help in getting loan approval within a month since he had good contacts with senior bank officers.

Pawar took Rs 10 lakh from Gaikwad for various reasons, including processing fees, insurance, stamp paper, and so on. As the time for going to Germany for further education approached in April 2022, Gaikwad inquired with Pawar about the loan. Pawar, however, kept delaying by giving vague reasons. Gaikwad had had enough of the weird excuses and went to the Lower Parel branch of the bank, where Akshay Pawar was working. When he inquired, the manager informed him that Pawar had been fired a year prior for defrauding several individuals in the same manner.

Gaikwad later went to Akshay's house; however, his mother told him that he had been arrested by the Pune Police for another case of cheating. Gaikwad sought the Sanpada after realising he had been duped. The police filed a complaint against Pawar for cheating under Section 420 and started an investigation.