Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi 2025 Schedule: Procession Departs from Dehu Today, Check Key Route and Arrival in Pandharpur

As the Ekadashi is coming all the warkaris carrying their Dindi will be flocking to Pandharpur to meet the Lord Vitthal Rakhumai. As per the reports around 1,109 Dindis participating in the Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage to Pandharpur and Maharashtra govt has approved financial aid to per dindi. The palanquin ceremony of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj, who describes the glory of Pandhari in this way, will depart for Pandharpur from Deulwada in Dehu at 2:30 pm on Wednesday for Ashadhi Wari. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Union Minister of State Muralidhar Mohol will be present for the departure ceremony, informed the head of the palanquin ceremony Dilip Maharaj More. He said that this year is the 340th palanquin ceremony. The Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan has made complete preparations. The silver chariot has been lit. Eight cameras have been installed for it.

42 cameras have been installed in the temple and eight cameras have been installed outside the temple. The temple's spire has been decorated with flowers. In the Bhajani Mandapa, there will be a morning kirtan of Dehukar Maharaj before the departure. At 2:30 pm, the Paduka of Maharaj will be worshipped and the palanquin will be taken out. This year, the Sansthan has purchased three pairs of bullocks. The horse of the respected Peth Babhulgaonkar, who will be walking ahead of the palanquin, will be staying at Chikhali on Tuesday and will be present at the departure point on Wednesday. The horse of Mohite-Patil of Akluj will arrive in Dehu on Wednesday morning.

How is the route of Sant Tukaram Maharaj's palanquin

18th June - Departure from Dehu

19th June - Akurdi

20th June - Nana Peth, Pune

21st June - Khattunga Vitthal Temple, Pune

22nd June - Loni Kalbhor

23rd June - Yavat

24th June - Varvand

25th June - Undavadi Gawlacha

26th June - Baramati

27th June - Sansar

28th June - Nimgaon Ketki,

29th June - Indapur

30th June - Sarati

1st July - Akluj

2nd July Borgaon Shripur

3rd July - Pirachi Karauli

4th July - Vakhri

5th July - Pandharpur

Three standing and three round arenas will be held during the palanquin ceremony

First round arena at Belwadi

Sheep arena at Katewadi

Second round arena at Indapur

Bathing of the feet at Sarati

Third round ring at Akluj

First standing ring at Malinagar, run at Tondle Bondle

Second standing ring at Bajirao Vihir

Paduka Aarti and third standing ring at Vakhri

Due to the decline of Tithi this year, the palanquin will stop at Anthurne. This year, 27 people will participate in front of the palanquin and 370 people will participate behind it.