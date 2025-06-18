Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi 2025 Schedule: Procession Departs from Dehu Today, Check Key Route and Arrival in Pandharpur
As the Ekadashi is coming all the warkaris carrying their Dindi will be flocking to Pandharpur to meet the Lord Vitthal Rakhumai. As per the reports around 1,109 Dindis participating in the Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage to Pandharpur and Maharashtra govt has approved financial aid to per dindi. The palanquin ceremony of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj, who describes the glory of Pandhari in this way, will depart for Pandharpur from Deulwada in Dehu at 2:30 pm on Wednesday for Ashadhi Wari. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Union Minister of State Muralidhar Mohol will be present for the departure ceremony, informed the head of the palanquin ceremony Dilip Maharaj More. He said that this year is the 340th palanquin ceremony. The Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan has made complete preparations. The silver chariot has been lit. Eight cameras have been installed for it.
42 cameras have been installed in the temple and eight cameras have been installed outside the temple. The temple's spire has been decorated with flowers. In the Bhajani Mandapa, there will be a morning kirtan of Dehukar Maharaj before the departure. At 2:30 pm, the Paduka of Maharaj will be worshipped and the palanquin will be taken out. This year, the Sansthan has purchased three pairs of bullocks. The horse of the respected Peth Babhulgaonkar, who will be walking ahead of the palanquin, will be staying at Chikhali on Tuesday and will be present at the departure point on Wednesday. The horse of Mohite-Patil of Akluj will arrive in Dehu on Wednesday morning.
How is the route of Sant Tukaram Maharaj's palanquin
18th June - Departure from Dehu
19th June - Akurdi
20th June - Nana Peth, Pune
21st June - Khattunga Vitthal Temple, Pune
22nd June - Loni Kalbhor
23rd June - Yavat
24th June - Varvand
25th June - Undavadi Gawlacha
26th June - Baramati
27th June - Sansar
28th June - Nimgaon Ketki,
29th June - Indapur
30th June - Sarati
1st July - Akluj
2nd July Borgaon Shripur
3rd July - Pirachi Karauli
4th July - Vakhri
5th July - Pandharpur
Three standing and three round arenas will be held during the palanquin ceremony
- First round arena at Belwadi
- Sheep arena at Katewadi
- Second round arena at Indapur
- Bathing of the feet at Sarati
- Third round ring at Akluj
- First standing ring at Malinagar, run at Tondle Bondle
- Second standing ring at Bajirao Vihir
- Paduka Aarti and third standing ring at Vakhri
Due to the decline of Tithi this year, the palanquin will stop at Anthurne. This year, 27 people will participate in front of the palanquin and 370 people will participate behind it.