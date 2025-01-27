Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case: Accused Sudarshan Ghule Remanded to CID Custody Till Jan 31

Mumbai, Maharashtra (January 27, 2025): A Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court in Beed remanded Sudarshan Ghule, an accused in the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, to CID custody till January 31.

The court allowed police to investigate digital data and mobile phones seized in the case.

Ghule was produced in the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act court after being remanded in judicial custody on January 18.

Deshmukh was abducted, tortured, and killed on December 9. Police believe the murder was linked to his attempts to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company in Beed district.

The police have registered murder and extortion cases. Seven people have been arrested in connection with the murder, including Walmik Karad, a close aide of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, who was arrested in the extortion case.

(With inputs from PTI)

