Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case: Beed Police Starts Process To Cancel Gun License of Dhananjay Munde’s Supporter

Police have initiated the process to cancel the gun license of a Beed-based supporter of Maharashtra NCP minister Dhananjay Munde after a video emerged showing the individual firing shots into the air. This comes amid growing criticism of Munde from both allies and opposition following the brutal murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, last month.

Walmik Karad, an associate of Munde, has been arrested in an extortion case linked to the sarpanch's murder. Kailas Phad, a resident of Parli in Beed, was arrested last month and charged under the Arms Act after an old video of him brandishing a gun and firing shots into the air went viral on social media, an official confirmed on Tuesday. The investigation revealed that the video was filmed during the Diwali festival in 2023 in Parli.

Recently, an activist shared a photograph online showing Kailas Phad alongside Dhananjay Munde. The official stated that the Beed police have submitted proposals to the district collector for the cancellation of weapon licenses for Phad and two other individuals. The approval from the collector is still awaited, the official added.

A letter has also been sent to Phad, informing that the police have initiated the process of cancelling his weapon license, he said.



