Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case: Chhagan Bhujbal Calls Resignation Demand for Dhananjay Munde Premature

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday described the calls for the resignation of Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde over the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed as premature and unwarranted. Speaking to reporters, the former minister said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had already pledged a comprehensive investigation into the case.

Deshmukh, who was allegedly abducted, tortured, and killed after intervening in an extortion attempt involving a local energy company, is at the center of the case. Walmik Karad, a close associate of Minister Dhananjay Munde, has been arrested in connection with the murder.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9, allegedly for attempting to thwart an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm involved in a windmill project.

