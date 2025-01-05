Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case: Maharashtra Govt Probing Beed Sarpanch’s Killing With Determination, Says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured on Sunday that the state government was probing the Beed sarpanch's murder case with determination, and those involved in the crime will not be spared. Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said that the killing of Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massjog village, should not be politicized.

So far, seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder. "The government and the police are handling the Beed case with full force and determination. The culprits will not be spared," Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated. He also said that while Deshmukh was a well-known sarpanch, his death should not be politicized.

Fadnavis said, “Even if the accused are absconding, action is being taken. We are not sparing those who helped the accused. The probe agencies should be allowed to investigate the case properly.” The police on Saturday said they nabbed absconding accused Sudarshan Chandrabhan Ghule (26) and Sudhir Sangle (23) were picked up from Pune, and arrested Siddharth Sonawane, whose alleged role in the conspiracy came to light during the probe.

Santosh Deshmukh was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9, reportedly for attempting to prevent an extortion attempt on an energy company involved in a windmill project. In connection with the extortion case, Walmik Karad, an aide to Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, has been arrested.