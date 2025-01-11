Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case: MCOCA Invoked Against Seven Accused Arrested in Beed Sarpanch Killing

The Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked against seven individuals arrested in connection with the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village, according to the reports. The accused include Surdarshan Ghule, Pratik Ghule, Sudhir Sangale, Krishna Andhale, Vishnu Chate, Siddharth Sonawane, and Jairam Chate.

Police said that several of the accused have criminal records and are linked to organized crime. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis previously stated that strict measures would be taken against the accused. "We will not spare anyone, and if necessary, we will take action under MCOCA," Fadnavis said.

While the murder case has seen significant developments, the main accused, Krishna Andhale, remains at large. Police have arrested seven people in connection with the case so far. Andhale is still evading arrest, and police have deployed two teams to track him down. Authorities have frozen Andhale's bank accounts, and they are questioning his close associates.

However, Walmik Karad, an associate of Minister Dhananjay Munde, will not face MCOCA charges at this time. Karad has not been named in connection with the Deshmukh murder case. He was arrested in a separate extortion case involving ₹2 crore. If further links to the Deshmukh murder emerge, MCOCA charges may be applied to Karad as well. For now, the MCOCA will not be imposed on him.

Santosh Deshmukh was kidnapped and murdered on December 9. The delayed response to the case triggered public protests, with demonstrations held in Beed, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Pune, and Washim.