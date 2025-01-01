Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case: Woman Faints During 'Jalsamadhi' Protest in Beed, Hospitalised

Beed, Maharashtra (January 1, 2025): A woman was rushed to the hospital on Monday after she fainted during a 'jalsamadhi' protest by villagers demanding the arrest of the remaining suspects in the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog.

The incident occurred during the protest at Massajog village, where villagers stood in lake water for more than two hours. The woman began feeling dizzy and collapsed. Emergency medical assistance was called, and she was quickly taken to the hospital. Her condition is now stable.

The protest was organized to express frustration over the police's failure to arrest three of the seven suspects, including the main accused, Sudarshan Ghule. Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat visited the site to address the agitated villagers.

The villagers, who have been demanding swift action for over three weeks, voiced their anger, saying that if the accused were not arrested by a specific deadline, they would take drastic measures. Navneet Kanwat assured them that the police were working tirelessly to apprehend the suspects and would make arrests soon.

This protest follows the surrender of Walmiki Karad, a suspect in an extortion case linked to the murder, who was sent to 15-day police custody after a court hearing. Investigators hope that his interrogation may provide more clues to solve the case.