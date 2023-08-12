Satara: 13-year-old school girl crushed to death by MSRTC bus at Wai bus stand

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded at a Wai bus stop, claiming the life of a 13-year-old girl identified as Shravani Vikas Aiwale. A resident of Sultanpur in Wai district and a seventh-grade student at Joshi Vidyalaya, Shravani met with a fatal accident under the wheels of a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus on Saturday.

The tragedy struck around noon when the bustling bus stand witnessed a flurry of activity. As the Wai-Balegar ST bus was stationed at the platform, a crowd of students gathered nearby. Amidst this, young Shravani accidentally fell behind the bus, leading to her grievous injury as the bus moved. Her head was crushed beneath the wheels, resulting in her immediate demise. The incident sparked chaos and distress among onlookers. Police conducted an investigation and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

The Wai police acted swiftly, apprehending the bus's driver, Jeevan Maruti Bhosale (36), in connection with the incident. This incident serves as a solemn reminder of the pressing need for vigilance and safety measures.