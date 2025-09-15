Satara: 30-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth to Quadruplets at District Hospital (Watch Video)

A 30-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Satara district gave birth to four children in a day at the district hospital in what was her third delivery. According to the report, earlier she gave birth to two twins in one pregnancy and a single baby in another, now her total children is seven.

It was a historic day for the government-run medical facility in the district. Satara District Civil Surgeon Dr Yuvraj Karpe said that the team of doctors at the hospital ensured the safety of the mother and the babies' health. They said all are healthy and responding well to treatment in the neonatal intensive care unit.

The woman, identified as Kajal Khakurdia, a labourer, was 34 weeks pregnant and hails from Gujarat. She was first treated at the sub-district hospital in Koregaon before being referred to Krantisingh Nana Patil District Hospital in Satara.

Video of Woman Gives Birth to Quadruplets at Satara Hospital

According to Dr Karpe of Krantisingh Nana Patil, the patient's condition was critical when she was brought to the hospital by his husband. The special team of doctors provided service to the woman to ensure her health doesn't deteriorate further. She was under continuous care of doctors as the successful delivery was important.

However, babies were born with low birth weight, which is considered immature. In her first pregnancy, the woman gave birth to twins—a boy and a girl. Her second pregnancy resulted in the birth of a single girl. Now, in her third, she has given birth to quadruplets, according to The Indian Express report.

As per Dr Karpe, some families have a genetic predisposition for multiple births, but the delivery of quadruplets is still exceptionally rare.