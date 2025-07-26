Satara Accident News: Woman Dead, Two Injured After Speeding Car Hits Two-Wheeler in Shirwal

In tragic accident a speeding car hit a woman on a two-wheeler. The impact of accident was so strong that she died on the spot. The deceased woman has been identified as Gangama Basavaraj Kitanur (age 32, native of Bengaluru, Karnataka, resident of Fulora Society, Shirwal). The driver and the two-wheeler rider were seriously injured. The accident took place on the Lonand- Shirwal highway in the limits of Shirwalvillage.

Ganesh Dilip Bhoite (31) was riding a two-wheeler towards Pandharpur Phata. When Krantisinh Nana Patil came near the grounds of the Veterinary College, a car coming from Lonand towards Shirwal hit his two-wheeler hard. Meanwhile, a pedestrian who was on the road to pick up his children from school also hit Gangama Kitanur. The woman died on the spot. The bike rider Ganesh Bhoite and the car driver Pradeep Gramopadhyay (resident of Kothrud, Pune) were seriously injured in the accident.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police rushed to the spot. The injured were admitted to the hospital. The car driver Pradeep Gramopadhyay was shifted to Pune for further treatment. The postmortem of the deceased woman was conducted and the body was handed over to the relatives. The accident has been registered at Shirwal Police Station and the police are conducting further investigation.