Satara based teacher Balaji Jadhav wins Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award 2022

The 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award is given every year to individuals and organizations who have made remarkable contributions in the fields of public service - social service, education, administration, politics, medical, industry, sports, agriculture, CSR. Today on the special occasion, Balaji Jadhav won the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' 2022 award in the best teacher category. Jadhav came up with the idea of teaching his students through conference calls during the COVID lockdown. Jadhav has also won HBN Creativity & Inclusive Award for his ‘lockdown teaching’ innovation.

Jadhav started teaching through conference calling from April 2020, because his students had simple keypad phones, and the internet is a major issue in Satara. Jadhav would contact 10 students in one conference call in the morning and evening. He had 40 students in his school. Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year (LMOTY) is the country’s largest non-entertainment event. This award honours extraordinary people who have dared to make a difference in society through selfless devotion. Politicians, bureaucrats, social workers, artists, athletes, and entertainment are recognized and applauded. As a result of these nominees’ efforts and hard work, the landscape of our state has transformed. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Goa CM Pramod Sawant and many eminent leaders and celebrities attended the award ceremony at NSCI Dome today.