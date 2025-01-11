Satara Blast: Worker Killed, Another Injured in Explosion at Taswade Chemical

A barrel filled with chemicals exploded, killing one worker and seriously injuring another. The incident took place on Friday afternoon in an industrial estate in Taswade (Tal. Karhad). The sound of the barrel explosion was so loud that the area was shaken by the sound. The name of the worker who died is Bhikesh Kumar Ranjan (age 27, originally from Uttar Pradesh, currently residing in Taswade Industrial Estate).

Welding work was going on in a company in Taswade Industrial Estate on Friday afternoon. At that time, the workers there went to remove the lid of a barrel filled with chemicals. While removing the lid, the barrel suddenly exploded. Bhikesh Kumar Ranjan was killed in the explosion, while another worker was seriously injured. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

In a separate incident, four members of a family were injured in an explosion at their flat in Nallasopara when gas in perfume bottles exploded while they were attempting to change the expiry dates. According to regional media reports, the incident took place on Thursday night at the Roshni Apartments in the Sankeshwarnagar area. Mahavir Vadar (41) was working with his wife, son, and daughter to change the dates on perfume bottles in their flat when the explosion occurred.