Satara Crime: Attackers Open Fire on Land Dealer in Crowded Market, Police Probe on

Satara: A shocking case of crime has came to light were a young man who was engaged in the business of buying and selling land was shot with a pistol over minor dispute in broad daylight. According to information received from the scene, victim Riyaz was standing on the main road in front of the Shirwal rest house talking to a friend. When two people got out of the car and started walking towards him and victim started running. While chasing victim two people allegedly shot two bullets from a pistol. One of the bullets severed Riyaz's right hand.

As reported by Maharashtra Times this incident took place at around 5:30 pm on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 in the crowded market in Shirwal which. After firing incident, there was a stampede on the main road of Shirwal. Taking advantage of this, both the attackers fled on a motorcycle. Fortunately, shooting was captured in a CCTV in which the attackers are clearly visible. From it, the police have identified the attackers and preliminary information has come to light during the police investigation that the young man was attacked out of past dispute.

After receiving information about the shooting, Satara's Upper Superintendent of Police Dr. Vaishali Kadukar, Shirwal Police Inspector Yashwant Nalawade, local crime branch officers and a forensic team reached the spot.

In Mindewadi village under the limits of Talegaon were one person got injured in an firing incident. As per the information received by police, the accused was talking on his mobile phone while going home and looking at the illegal pistol he had. While he was rotating the pistol with his finger on the trigger, the trigger was suddenly pulled and firing took place.

As per loksatta report, in this incident, one person was shot in the hand. He has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Senior Police Inspector Ranjit Jadhav is investigating. Police Constable Shankar Patil has filed a complaint at Talegaon MIDC police station. Accordingly, a case has been registered against both of them