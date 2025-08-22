Satara Crime: Thieves Break Into Locked House in Patan Taluka, Loot Jewellery and Cash, Case Registered

Satara: Significant theft took place in Satara's Pawarwadi Kuthare, Tal Patan, were a thief looted fifteen tolas (150 gm) of gold ornaments by breaking into the house. According to reports this incident took place on Wednesday night, following which case has been registered with the Dhebewadi police. According to information Dinkar Krishna Pawar of Pawarwadi (Tal. Patan) had been living alone for the past fifteen days because his wife was hospitalised in Karad. On Wednesday evening, a religious program was held atthe Shriram temple to celebrate the Granth's completion.

Pawar went for the event at temple around 6 pm and after attending the religious program and having dinner he returned home at around 9pm. When he reached home he saw front gate and back gate of house was open. On the other hand household materials were lying on the ground. After going in he saw locker was broken and gold, silver and cash was missing. The thieves gained entry by breaking the wooden back door, likely entering from the farm behind Pawar's house. Among the stolen items were silver jewelry, including a mangalsutra, earring, and chain, as well as a small amount of cash.

The Dhebewadi police have registered the incident and, under the guidance of Assistant Police Inspector Dr. Amol Daingde, a police team is investigating, with assistance from a fingerprint expert and a dog squad