Satara Doctor Rape and Suicide: Victim’s Father Demands Encounter for Accused Police Officer

The father of the victim in the R.G. Kar Medical College case in Kolkata has expressed deep grief over the suicide of a 26-year-old doctor from Satara district in Maharashtra. He demanded that the accused police officer involved in the incident face an encounter, emphasizing that strict action must be taken immediately. He urged authorities to ensure accountability for those involved in the Satara case and highlighted the urgent need for a safe and secure working environment for female doctors across the country, stressing that such tragic incidents must not go unpunished or ignored.

Expressing his anguish, the victim’s father said that unless the accused police officer is dealt with firmly, a strong message will not reach society that those involved in such incidents will face consequences. He described the events as extremely tragic, particularly because they involved a woman doctor, and called for the accused to be immediately punished. He emphasized that individuals who commit such acts are unfit to remain in society, and no mercy should be shown to them. He criticized the police administration for its indifference, which only emboldens wrongdoers in similar cases.

He further recalled that members of the Women’s Commission had visited his home in 2024 and offered multiple assurances regarding justice and safety, but no meaningful action was taken even after a long period. He expressed frustration over the inefficiency of the West Bengal Women’s Commission, stating that its members only appear for formalities and then leave without following through. He urged the authorities and society not to rely on empty promises and stressed that real action must be taken to prevent such tragedies in the future, ensuring justice and safety for all women professionals.