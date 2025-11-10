Satara Doctor Suicide: Youth Congress Protesters Detained at Mumbai’s Marine Drive (Watch video)

Tensions escalated at Marine Drive on Monday as members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest regarding the alleged suicide of Dr Sampada Munde, a young doctor from Satara district in Maharashtra. Before the commencement of the demonstration, several protestors were detained by Mumbai Police, igniting anger among participants. Footage from the scene showed police personnel escorting the Youth Congress members away. One protestor expressed their frustration, stating, “No action has been taken against the names mentioned in the suicide note of Sampada Munde. The protest was meant to seek justice for her. Yet, before it could even begin, the police detained us. This is truly shameful.” The protest had been scheduled for noon at Girgaon Chowpatty, with several Congress leaders expected to participate, while the Youth Congress demanded swift accountability from authorities, asserting that justice was being delayed.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Visuals of Indian Youth Congress members detained at Marine Drive ahead of protest over the Sampada Munde suicide case pic.twitter.com/dmbG1jRQeY — IANS (@ians_india) November 10, 2025

Background of Dr Munde’s Case

The protest is rooted in the tragic case of Dr Sampada Munde, who was reportedly found dead at a hotel. She was working at the Phaltan sub-district hospital in Satara. According to News18, Dr Munde had allegedly written a suicide note on her hand before taking her life. In the note, she accused a police officer of persistent physical and mental harassment, which she claimed forced her into the fatal step. The 32-year-old doctor had reportedly been under intense stress in recent months after being booked by the Phaltan Rural Police for allegedly obstructing a medical investigation. A departmental inquiry had been initiated, and a special committee formed to examine the case. Despite repeatedly writing to senior police officials about the harassment, Dr Munde reportedly received no relief. Police later confirmed that her body was discovered in a hotel room in Phaltan late Wednesday night after they were notified about the incident.

Statewide Anger and Calls for Justice

Dr Munde’s death has provoked widespread outrage throughout Maharashtra. Multiple protests, candlelight marches, and demonstrations have taken place across the state, with medical associations, women’s organizations, and political parties demanding strict action against those responsible. The Congress party has been particularly vocal, criticizing the state government for failing to safeguard its citizens and calling for accountability from the police department. The Youth Congress protest in Mumbai formed part of a broader wave of demonstrations across Maharashtra, aimed at securing justice for Dr Munde and pressuring authorities to act against the alleged harassment that contributed to her untimely death. Public sentiment remains intense as demands for transparency and justice continue to grow.