Satara Horror: Minor Girl Raped by Cousin Brother, Gets Pregnant; Accused Arrested

A shocking incident, which tarnishes the sacred bond of siblings, has come to light in a suburb near Satara city. A minor girl, studying in the seventh standard, was repeatedly sexually assaulted by her cousin brother, leading to her pregnancy. Upon the discovery of this horrifying act, Satara City Police promptly arrested the 25-year-old brother. The victim is a 13-year-old girl who had recently entered the eighth standard from the seventh. For the past few months, her cousin brother had been repeatedly abusing her. He had threatened to kill her parents and himself if she revealed the abuse. Due to these threats, the terrified victim kept the ordeal to herself.

Brother's Rape, How the Incident Came to Light?

When she began experiencing abdominal pain, she was admitted to the District Government Hospital. It was then revealed that she was pregnant. After being questioned by her family, she disclosed that her cousin brother had sexually assaulted her. Following this, the entire matter was reported to the police. Police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and have arrested the concerned 25-year-old brother.

Court Permission for Abortion:

Given that the victim is only 13 years old, the police and relatives requested the court for immediate permission for an abortion. The police stated that the court has since granted permission for the abortion, and the process has begun.



