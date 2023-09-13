Satara riots: Nine more arrested, internet services remain suspended

Normal life, disrupted after the riots that broke out in Pusesawali Village in Khatav Taluka on Sunday night, remains unchanged. There is a tense calm in the village, and a heavy police force has been deployed. Nine more people have been arrested in connection with the riots, bringing the total number of suspects arrested to 31.

The arrest operation is ongoing, supported by technical information and CCTV footage. The Satara district administration has decided to indefinitely suspend internet services, which have remained offline for the second consecutive day.

A riot broke out in Pusesawali on Sunday night due to objectionable posts. In response to the incident, the administration imposed a curfew. On Tuesday, all shops in the market, except for essential services, remained closed. Consequently, the village appeared deserted, with all schools and colleges in the area also shuttered.